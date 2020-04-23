Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Acquires 5,100 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises 0.8% of Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $11,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.30, for a total value of $224,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $125,532.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,879.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,762 shares of company stock worth $11,355,437 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $555.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $365.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Intuitive Surgical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $575.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $575.79.

Shares of ISRG traded up $1.09 on Thursday, hitting $513.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 759,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,774. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $486.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $552.35. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.50 and a fifty-two week high of $619.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.21, a P/E/G ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 30.11%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

