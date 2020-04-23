Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Acquires New Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 40,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $5,405,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $134.68. 2,786,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,936,902. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.82. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $201.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Atlantic Securities cut Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Honeywell International from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.