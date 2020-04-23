Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Cuts Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 23,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after buying an additional 13,167 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

NYSE:GS traded down $0.93 on Thursday, reaching $175.05. 2,007,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,328,901. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.21. The firm has a market cap of $59.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12 month low of $130.85 and a 12 month high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

GS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $203.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $197.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.60.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.