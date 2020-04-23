Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Has $3.35 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 61.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 128,700 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of C. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 71.6% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 268.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 47.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

C stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,937,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,834,133. The stock has a market cap of $87.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Citigroup Inc has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Several research firms have recently commented on C. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $94.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Citigroup from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.98.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

