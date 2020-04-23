Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Makes New Investment in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 138,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,947,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $12,640,810,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of CSX by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,795,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,109,716,000 after buying an additional 3,447,915 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of CSX by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 54,198,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,921,836,000 after buying an additional 1,724,829 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CSX by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,946,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,456,348,000 after buying an additional 1,795,879 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CSX by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,560,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $619,414,000 after buying an additional 203,241 shares during the period. 73.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on CSX from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on CSX from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CSX from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.57.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $61.47. 4,660,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,473,736. CSX Co. has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $80.73. The company has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.35 and a 200 day moving average of $69.75.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

