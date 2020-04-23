Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Stake Raised by Reinhart Partners Inc.

Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 489,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,637 shares during the quarter. Loews comprises about 1.7% of Reinhart Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned 0.17% of Loews worth $17,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Loews by 32.1% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 85,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Loews by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Loews by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Loews during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Loews by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,287,000 after buying an additional 21,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE L traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,437,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,940. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.56. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $28.52 and a 52 week high of $56.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 6.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on L shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on Loews from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Loews from $71.24 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $241,504.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at $516,406.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 3,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $190,862.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,031.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,931 shares of company stock valued at $968,884. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

