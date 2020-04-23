Loop Capital Begins Coverage on Avnet (NYSE:AVT)

Stock analysts at Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AVT. SunTrust Banks upgraded Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Avnet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Cross Research lowered Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Avnet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.83.

NYSE AVT traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.30. The stock had a trading volume of 480,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,404. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.48 and a 200 day moving average of $36.56. Avnet has a 52-week low of $17.85 and a 52-week high of $49.03.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Avnet by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Avnet by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avnet by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Avnet by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 29,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Avnet by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

