Loungers’ (LGRS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Loungers (LON:LGRS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Loungers in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of LON:LGRS traded up GBX 22.50 ($0.30) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 100 ($1.32). 182,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Loungers has a 1 year low of GBX 82.60 ($1.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 272.60 ($3.59). The company has a market cap of $92.50 million and a P/E ratio of -27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.63, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 121.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 193.45.

In related news, insider Alex Reilley purchased 40,000 shares of Loungers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.80) per share, for a total transaction of £85,200 ($112,075.77).

Loungers Company Profile

Loungers plc operates cafes, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. As of June 12, 2019, it operated 125 Lounge and 25 Cosy Club cafes, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

