LPL Financial (LPLA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.52% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect LPL Financial to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LPLA stock opened at $51.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.67 and its 200-day moving average is $80.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.63. LPL Financial has a twelve month low of $32.01 and a twelve month high of $99.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

In other news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total transaction of $96,119.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,734.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Andrew Kalbaugh sold 64,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $5,983,477.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,761,825.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,140 shares of company stock valued at $6,137,970. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $98.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Compass Point upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

