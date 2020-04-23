LS Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 7,629 Shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,629 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $877,035.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,151,058.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. ValuEngine raised Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wolfe Research raised Johnson Controls International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Oppenheimer downgraded Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $28.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.67. The company has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11. Johnson Controls International PLC has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 53.06%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

