LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $55.82 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,495 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 33,013 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 4.0% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $55,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $276.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,208.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $264.17 and its 200 day moving average is $276.17. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Apple from $360.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Maxim Group upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.14.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

