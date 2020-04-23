LS Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

In other news, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $886.00 per share, with a total value of $1,772,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,810. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AZO. UBS Group dropped their price target on AutoZone from $1,275.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Nomura Securities dropped their target price on AutoZone from $1,090.00 to $1,031.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,015.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AutoZone from $1,211.00 to $1,091.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised AutoZone from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,172.87.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,012.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.75. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $684.91 and a one year high of $1,274.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $922.94 and its 200-day moving average is $1,081.65.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.75 by $0.64. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 95.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 61.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.