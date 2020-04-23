Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Given New C$12.25 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$12.25 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LUG. TD Securities lifted their target price on Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Haywood Securities lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$12.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Gold in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$9.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of TSE:LUG traded down C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$9.64. 588,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,568. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.73. Lundin Gold has a 1 year low of C$5.02 and a 1 year high of C$13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C($0.09). On average, research analysts forecast that Lundin Gold will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ian Gibbs sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.13, for a total transaction of C$787,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,214,247.50.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 64,406 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primarily focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises 6 concessions covering an area of approximately 5,039 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

