Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Cut to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

LUNMF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Lundin Mining from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. DNB Markets raised shares of Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.02 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lundin Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.80.

OTCMKTS LUNMF traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $4.64. The company had a trading volume of 59,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,999. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.44. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $6.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average is $5.16.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $568.40 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 3.87%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland; and the Chapada copper-gold mine located in Brazil.

