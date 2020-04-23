Lunyr (LUN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.53 Million

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 23rd. Lunyr has a market cap of $1.53 million and $415,427.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lunyr has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lunyr token can now be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00008940 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex, Binance and BiteBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013360 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $196.23 or 0.02634259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00215095 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00057898 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00051006 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000842 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Lunyr Token Profile

Lunyr’s genesis date was March 8th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lunyr

Lunyr can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, BiteBTC, BigONE, Binance, Liqui, Bittrex, Gate.io, Huobi, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

