Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) PT Lowered to $19.00 at B. Riley

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Luxfer in a report on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get Luxfer alerts:

LXFR stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,208. The company has a market cap of $357.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Luxfer has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $26.25.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.25 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 0.70%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Luxfer will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 13,473 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 20.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after buying an additional 80,643 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 529.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in Luxfer by 48.1% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 469,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 152,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Luxfer by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.