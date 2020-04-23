LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Position Increased by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 39.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 41,800 shares during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries accounts for 1.6% of Denali Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $7,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,621,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 678.6% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,204,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,162 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,814,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $170,730,000 after purchasing an additional 988,155 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,072,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,085,384,000 after purchasing an additional 738,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,362,000. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $48.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.56. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $98.91.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.78%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.76.

In other news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel bought 4,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.65 per share, for a total transaction of $240,379.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

