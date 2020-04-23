Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 96.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,565 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,404 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Southwest Airlines worth $23,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,623,976 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $519,561,000 after acquiring an additional 258,793 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,167,458 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $278,940,000 after acquiring an additional 58,150 shares during the period. Provident Trust Co. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 4,363,608 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $235,548,000 after acquiring an additional 234,583 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,112,177 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $221,974,000 after acquiring an additional 427,878 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,108,380 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $221,770,000 after acquiring an additional 319,578 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $35,161,642.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV opened at $29.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.65 and its 200 day moving average is $50.66. Southwest Airlines Co has a fifty-two week low of $28.80 and a fifty-two week high of $58.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is presently 16.86%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LUV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of Southwest Airlines to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

