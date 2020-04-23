Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 78.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,380 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $25,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UTX. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,073,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in United Technologies by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,048,188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $606,740,000 after purchasing an additional 733,946 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,407,000. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Technologies stock opened at $63.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $69.02 and a 1-year high of $158.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.40.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UTX shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark started coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.80.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

