Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.19% of Tyler Technologies worth $22,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,228,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,528,000 after buying an additional 323,402 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,390,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 481,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,365,000 after acquiring an additional 13,277 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 460,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,285,000 after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 445,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,610,000 after acquiring an additional 10,766 shares in the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TYL. Robert W. Baird cut Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Benchmark upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.78.

In other news, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $1,665,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 55,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.25, for a total value of $18,438,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 220,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,963,525.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,050 shares of company stock valued at $30,295,348 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYL opened at $318.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $297.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.90 and a 52-week high of $340.80. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.42, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.75.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.30. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $288.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

