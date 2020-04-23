Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 68.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 362,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,303 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Delta Air Lines worth $21,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DAL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $116,385,000. Cpwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $946,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 79,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after buying an additional 30,339 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,600,000. Finally, CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $46,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,229.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta acquired 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.38 per share, for a total transaction of $58,814.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,758.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 980,532 shares of company stock valued at $45,522,339. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $22.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.08. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.59. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.51). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.28.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Read More: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.