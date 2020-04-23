Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,899 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $22,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 250,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,142,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $27,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.3% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 67,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth $32,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.93.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $89.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $101.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.35.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $15,263,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,982 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $280,576.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,246.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 215,214 shares of company stock worth $19,039,789. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

