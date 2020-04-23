Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,727 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Boston Properties worth $22,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,112,110,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $1,797,357,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 351,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,430,000 after acquiring an additional 220,592 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,261,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,729,000 after acquiring an additional 147,291 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 351,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,501,000 after acquiring an additional 137,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BXP shares. TheStreet downgraded Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Mizuho started coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Boston Properties from $158.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Boston Properties from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.75.

NYSE:BXP opened at $90.67 on Thursday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.21 and a 52 week high of $147.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.45.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.94). Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $706.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.92%.

In related news, CFO Michael E. Labelle sold 16,337 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.33, for a total value of $2,243,560.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,731,631.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 3,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $405,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,250 shares of company stock worth $12,626,628 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

