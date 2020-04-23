Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 62,953 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 356,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 62,953 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Xcel Energy worth $22,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $65.32 on Thursday. Xcel Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $72.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.82.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%.

XEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cfra increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.94.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

