Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 94,254 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,690 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 94,254 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $23,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $74.68 on Thursday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The company has a market capitalization of $82.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Nomura Securities assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.13.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

