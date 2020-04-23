Magellan Midstream Partners Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MMP)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 5,033 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,098% compared to the typical daily volume of 229 call options.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $151,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James R. Montague sold 1,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $116,070.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,023.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMP. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 24.7% in the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 3,666,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $133,806,000 after purchasing an additional 725,837 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,738,717 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $109,312,000 after purchasing an additional 666,804 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,836,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $429,829,000 after purchasing an additional 632,070 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 623.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 530,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,384,000 after purchasing an additional 457,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 621,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,065,000 after purchasing an additional 350,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMP opened at $39.57 on Thursday. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $67.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.42% and a return on equity of 40.94%. The business had revenue of $740.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MMP shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $68.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.53.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

