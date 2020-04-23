Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $183.44 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) to announce sales of $183.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $176.00 million and the highest is $195.35 million. Malibu Boats reported sales of $199.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full-year sales of $654.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $634.70 million to $697.13 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $649.58 million, with estimates ranging from $543.81 million to $727.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 39.76% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $180.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MBUU. ValuEngine cut Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Malibu Boats in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Malibu Boats from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Malibu Boats from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

MBUU opened at $26.19 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.42 and a 200 day moving average of $36.76. Malibu Boats has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $52.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $538.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 2.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter worth $783,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 105,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 40,437 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,241,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,849,000 after purchasing an additional 20,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

