Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a report issued on Monday, April 20th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.77. Cormark also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$11.17 billion for the quarter.

MFC has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. CSFB set a C$29.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TD Securities raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$33.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$29.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.57.

MFC opened at C$16.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$17.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.70. The company has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.92. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of C$12.58 and a 1-year high of C$27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 4.82.

In other Manulife Financial news, Director Brian Collins sold 1,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.04, for a total transaction of C$51,092.05. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 14,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.04, for a total transaction of C$371,263.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$161,817.53.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

