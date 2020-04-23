Marathon Asset Management LLP Has $9.28 Million Holdings in Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB)

Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,271,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417,787 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned approximately 1.47% of Eventbrite worth $9,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eventbrite by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,513,000 after buying an additional 24,320 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Eventbrite by 2,489.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 77,029 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Eventbrite by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 15,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Eventbrite by 233.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 86,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 60,545 shares in the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EB stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.59. 17,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,039. Eventbrite Inc has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $25.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 2.68.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.27 million. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 21.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eventbrite Inc will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on EB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Eventbrite from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Eventbrite from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Eventbrite from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

