Marathon Oil’s (MRO) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by research analysts at Bank of America in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. R. F. Lafferty reduced their price target on Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Marathon Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Marathon Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Argus downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.02.

MRO stock opened at $4.53 on Thursday. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $18.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 2.85.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company’s revenue was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman acquired 56,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,628.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,108,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,895.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick Wagner acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.31 per share, with a total value of $49,650.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 223,314 shares in the company, valued at $739,169.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 99,100 shares of company stock worth $362,278. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 4,827.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,176,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,693,396,000 after buying an additional 105,001,815 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 417.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 37,738,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $596,646,000 after buying an additional 30,442,089 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 112.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 53,832,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $637,911,000 after buying an additional 28,514,387 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,551,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $762,339,000 after buying an additional 11,331,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth $116,241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

