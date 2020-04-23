MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $308.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.96 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

NYSE HZO traded up $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $12.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 726,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,401. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. MarineMax has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $23.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day moving average is $15.77. The firm has a market cap of $248.04 million, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.51.

Get MarineMax alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on HZO. ValuEngine raised shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James raised shares of MarineMax from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Craig Hallum raised shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. MarineMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.79.

In other news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 2,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $57,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $108,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,305.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,156 shares of company stock valued at $216,768. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.