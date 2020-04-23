Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Acquires 15,752 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 40.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,752 shares during the period. Broadridge Financial Solutions makes up about 1.3% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $5,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BR. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 157,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,400,000 after buying an additional 13,586 shares in the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,169,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $645,994,000 after purchasing an additional 14,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 44,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,461,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

BR stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.25. 807,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,909. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.90 and a twelve month high of $136.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $969.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.02 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.83% and a net margin of 9.68%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 12,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $1,529,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,360.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 1,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $105,752.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,311.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,947 shares of company stock valued at $2,885,820 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BR. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.20.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

