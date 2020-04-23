Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $3.88 Million Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,922 shares during the quarter. Brown & Brown comprises approximately 1.0% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth $91,157,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,151,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,725,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,178 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,984,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,531 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,132,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Chris L. Walker sold 4,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $216,567.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock traded down $1.11 on Thursday, hitting $34.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,256,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,668. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.02 and a 200 day moving average of $39.70. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.70 and a twelve month high of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.78.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.56 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 16.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

