Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $5.53 Million Position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. AON accounts for approximately 1.4% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in AON were worth $5,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AON by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,437 shares in the company, valued at $873,617.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 2,354 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.77, for a total value of $550,294.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,571 shares in the company, valued at $51,562,882.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,285,545. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock traded down $6.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $174.77. 1,616,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,569,877. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.86. Aon PLC has a 12-month low of $143.93 and a 12-month high of $238.19.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. AON had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.19%.

AON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra reduced their price objective on AON from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AON from $213.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on AON from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on AON from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.50.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

