Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,932 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Stryker makes up approximately 1.4% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $604,447,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,009,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,856,000. CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,285,000. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,522,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $182.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,567,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,020. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.54 and a fifty-two week high of $226.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.42 and a 200-day moving average of $198.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $67.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Stryker from $243.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.83.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

