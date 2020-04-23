Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Trims Stock Position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Msci comprises about 1.4% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Msci were worth $5,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Msci by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Msci by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Msci by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Msci by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in Msci by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Msci from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Msci in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $324.00 price objective (up from $262.00) on shares of Msci in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Msci from $336.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.33.

In other Msci news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.11, for a total value of $787,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,145 shares in the company, valued at $91,742,700.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,903 shares of company stock worth $2,076,751. Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Msci stock traded down $3.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $317.44. 354,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,948. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.82. Msci Inc has a 52 week low of $206.82 and a 52 week high of $335.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a PE ratio of 48.17 and a beta of 0.99.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $406.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.15 million. Msci had a net margin of 36.18% and a negative return on equity of 285.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Msci Inc will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

