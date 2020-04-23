Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Has $10.32 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,256 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for 8.3% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.20% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $10,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Firestone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of SCHV traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.25. 899,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,850. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $37.79 and a 52 week high of $61.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4183 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

