Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Has $13.91 Million Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,220 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 11.2% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $13,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 44,086,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,670 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,776,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,826 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,304,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,028,000 after purchasing an additional 390,692 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,024,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,472,000 after purchasing an additional 97,176 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,698,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,054,000 after purchasing an additional 51,015 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.43. 1,505,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,634,324. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.05 and a 12-month high of $81.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3383 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

