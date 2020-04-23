Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Has $14.11 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,386 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises about 11.4% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.17% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $14,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 38,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter.

SCHP stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.06. 761,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153,516. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $52.57 and a 52 week high of $59.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.19.

