Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,958 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 5.6% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV owned 0.14% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $6,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHM. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,452.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000.

Shares of SCHM stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.96. 695,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,844. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $34.87 and a 12 month high of $62.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.1957 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

