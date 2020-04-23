Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Sells 2,664 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,664 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 2.4% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 126.6% during the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,900,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 33,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $165.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,412,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,720. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $192.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.4254 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

