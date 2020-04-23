Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Sells 27,751 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,751 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 1.4% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.55. 2,534,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,391,932. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $18.32 and a 52-week high of $28.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.29.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

