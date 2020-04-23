Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a research note issued on Monday, April 20th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.05). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Martin Midstream Partners’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $198.88 million for the quarter. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 64.69%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

NASDAQ:MMLP traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.75. 8,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,036. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.29. The company has a market cap of $64.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.86. Martin Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $10.39.

In other news, CEO Ruben S. Martin purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 434,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,902.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Chris H. Booth purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $29,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,709.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,800. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,102,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 26,906 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. 25.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 14 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

