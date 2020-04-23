Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Masonite International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.58. Masonite International reported earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $4.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $5.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $531.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.51 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS.

DOOR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Masonite International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Masonite International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Masonite International from $100.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Benchmark assumed coverage on Masonite International in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Nomura Securities upped their price target on Masonite International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Masonite International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOOR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Masonite International in the first quarter worth $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 2.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the fourth quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the period. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Masonite International stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.36. 204,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,491. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.74. Masonite International has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $89.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.22.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

