Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Holdings Decreased by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MA. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded down $1.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $255.86. 4,266,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,602,293. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $254.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Mastercard from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.57.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.41, for a total value of $12,231,711.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,602,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,423,646,366.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,509,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,513,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,534 shares of company stock worth $74,137,309 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

