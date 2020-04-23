Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 70.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $255.86. 4,266,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,602,293. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $255.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.36.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura Securities reduced their target price on Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Guggenheim downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Mastercard from $332.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.57.

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $319,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,386,155. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 230,534 shares of company stock valued at $74,137,309 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

