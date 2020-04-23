Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Eukles Asset Management

Eukles Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 3.4% of Eukles Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $2,754,179,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 29,736.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,732 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942,155 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,483,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,727,324,000 after purchasing an additional 772,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,474,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,933,263,000 after purchasing an additional 663,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,509,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,513,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.41, for a total value of $12,231,711.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,602,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,423,646,366.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,534 shares of company stock valued at $74,137,309 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MA stock opened at $256.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $246.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $255.69 and a 200-day moving average of $287.36.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Mastercard from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Mastercard from $348.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Macquarie began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Mastercard from $316.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.68.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.