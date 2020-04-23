Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Materion had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $277.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

MTRN traded up $4.93 on Thursday, hitting $47.42. The company had a trading volume of 267,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,312. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.00. Materion has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $71.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MTRN shares. Sidoti upgraded Materion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Materion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

