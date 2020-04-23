Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) PT Lowered to C$6.75 at National Bank Financial

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) had its price objective dropped by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MMX. CIBC dropped their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday. Pi Financial set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Maverix Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

The firm has a market cap of $621.78 million and a PE ratio of 230.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.76. Maverix Metals has a twelve month low of C$3.62 and a twelve month high of C$5.91.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

