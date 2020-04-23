Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) PT Lowered to C$7.50 at CIBC

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at CIBC from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MMX. Pi Financial set a C$7.00 price objective on Maverix Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.76. Maverix Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$3.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.91. The company has a market cap of $621.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.27.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

